Coronavirus: Kevin Durant, Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive

Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players, who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Nets confirmed on Tuesday, that out of the four, only one of them was exhibiting symptoms.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine.

“We’re going to get through this,” Durant told The Athletic.

The Nets did not confirm the identities of the other players who tested positive, but noted that each of them were “presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

Brooklyn were to play Los Angeles Lakers on March 10 before the NBA was suspended.

Utah Jazz duo Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the first NBA players to test positive for coronavirus.

