BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria records five additional, fresh coronavirus cases

All the five new cases had a travel history to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Below is a statement from the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

@Fmohnigeria has announced 5 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria bringing the total number confirmed cases in Nigeria to 8 All 5 cases had a travel history to the UK/USA We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country pic.twitter.com/yoKLHXoxhq

A detailed travel history of each case is being compiled & contact tracing has begun Our National Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response in the states The Federal Government through @Fmohnigeria is conducting risk assessment to initiate other relevant measures pic.twitter.com/BuzK5JSKnD

@Fmohnigeria through NCDC will continue to provide accurate updates & take the necessary measures to protect the health of Nigerians We ask that the public refrain from spreading false information while we all engage in proper hand & respiratory hygiene to #PreventCOVID19Spread pic.twitter.com/ETNkhXJZ9L



Out of the three new confirmed cases, two of them Nigerians, a mother and her six-week old baby arrived from the US. Another two cases, all Nigerians arrived from the UK.

Government did not indicate where the cases were found.

“A detailed travel history of each case is being compiled & contact tracing has begun

“Our National Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response in the states

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health is conducting risk assessment to initiate other relevant measures”, said a tweet by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.

“We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country”, NCDC said.

The first index case of the virus is an Italian from Milan.

Hence, the Federal Government announced entry restriction for travellers from the US, Italy and the UK.

Other countries affected are China, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, Netherlands and Switzerland.

These are all countries with over 1,000 cases domestically.

“The Federal Government is temporarily suspending all visas issued to nationals from these countries. Nigerians arriving from these countries will be subjected to supervised isolation for 14 days.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is also advising all Nigerians to avoid travel to these countries.

“These restrictions will come into effect from Friday 20 March 2020 for 4 weeks subject to review”, said Boss Mustapha, secretary to the Government of the Federation, who also chairs the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

