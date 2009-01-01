Coronavirus: African Shrine management cancels music activities

Following the rising cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, the management of popular entertainment spot, Africa Shrine has cancelled all music activities till further notice.

The announcement was made on the official Instagram handle of Femi Kuti, son of legendary Afrobeat musician, Fela Kuti on Wednesday.

According to Kuti, the decision was made as a precautionary measure against the spread of the disease in the country, after confirmed cases rose to 8 in the early hours of Wednesday.

He wrote:”The Management of the New Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all musical activities this weekend as precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the globe.



We will continue to monitor the situation of things before we revert to our regular programming.

STAY SAFE EVERYONE”.

