Home | News | General | Tonye Cole self-isolates after being on same flight with Nigeria’s Case No. 3
Tonye Cole self-isolates after being on same flight with Nigeria’s Case No. 3
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Tonye Cole, former executive director of Sahara Group, is undergoing self-isolation after returning from London on flight with Nigeria’s third coronavirus patient.
On Tuesday, Nigeria confirmed its third case involving a 30-year-old female who returned from UK on March 13 after a 10-day stay.
The lady arrived on BA 75 flight, leading to an announcement by the Lagos state government that other passengers on the flight should self-isolate.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Cole said he is acting in line with the government’s instruction on self-isolation.
He commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for putting measures in place to document information of passengers entering into the country.
“#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to
@NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer,” he tweeted.
#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to @NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer pic.twitter.com/PiuWILy2HU— Tonye P Cole (@TonyeCole1) March 18, 2020
Meanwhile, Nigeria has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus.
Ehanire Osagie, minister of health, said the patients had a travel history to the UK and the United States.
He said four of the patients are Nigerians while one is a US citizen, and that while one case is in Ekiti and other cases are in Lagos.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165