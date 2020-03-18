Home | News | General | Tonye Cole self-isolates after being on same flight with Nigeria’s Case No. 3
Tonye Cole self-isolates after being on same flight with Nigeria’s Case No. 3



Tonye Cole, former executive director of Sahara Group, is undergoing self-isolation after returning from London on flight with Nigeria’s third coronavirus patient.

On Tuesday, Nigeria confirmed its third case involving a 30-year-old female who returned from UK on March 13 after a 10-day stay.

The lady arrived on BA 75 flight, leading to an announcement by the Lagos state government that other passengers on the flight should self-isolate.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Cole said he is acting in line with the government’s instruction on self-isolation.


He commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for putting measures in place to document information of passengers entering into the country.

“#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to
@NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer,” he tweeted.
#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to @NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer pic.twitter.com/PiuWILy2HU
— Tonye P Cole (@TonyeCole1) March 18, 2020
Meanwhile, Nigeria has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus.

Ehanire Osagie, minister of health, said the patients had a travel history to the UK and the United States.

He said four of the patients are Nigerians while one is a US citizen, and that while one case is in Ekiti and other cases are in Lagos.

