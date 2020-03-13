Lagos confirms four new coronavirus cases

The Lagos state Ministry of Health has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus cases, one short of the five announced by Health Minister Osagie Ehanire.





In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the Lagos Ministry described the four as: a mother and child who arrived Lagos on 13th March, 2020 from California on Virgin Atlantic flight number VS411, an American citizen who came into Lagos through Benin Republic border on 13th March, 2020, Another Nigerian who returned to Lagos from London on 13th March, 2020 via Virgin Atlantic Flight number VS411.





According to the figures by Lagos, there are now 7 coronavirus cases in the country.





But the Federal authorities said there are eight.





Perhaps the Federal authorities added the suspect case of an Indian, who was also admitted into the coronavirus facility.





But Lagos said the Indian national tested negative.





“He is doing perfectly well in our isolation unit. His case will be reviewed in the morning”, LSMOH said.

