Global Coronavirus infections shoot past 200,000



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 36 minutes ago
The new coronavirus has infected more than 200,000 globally since the beginning of the outbreak in December, according to an AFP tally Wednesday.

Nearly 200,680 people around the world have been infected, with more than 8,000 deaths, as of 1300 GMT Wednesday.

The tallies are calculated using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

