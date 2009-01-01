Global Coronavirus infections shoot past 200,000
The new coronavirus has infected more than 200,000 globally since the beginning of the outbreak in December, according to an AFP tally Wednesday.
Nearly 200,680 people around the world have been infected, with more than 8,000 deaths, as of 1300 GMT Wednesday.
The tallies are calculated using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization.
