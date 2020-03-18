What God told me about coronavirus – Apostle Suleman (VIDEO)

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has claimed that God told him that coronavirus will disappear the same way it came.





Suleman stated this during a sermon last weekend. The clip has gone viral on social media.





According to him, “God told me something to tell you. I want everyone to listen, because I know you all have been waiting to hear what I have to say.





“It is not about vaccine. God told me that the way coronavirus came, is the same way it will disappear.

“You are going to discover you will not hear about it anymore. Because the same way it came, is how it will go. Everything will return to normal. Don’t fear.”





On Tuesday, Nigeria recorded their third case of coronavirus.





The 30-year-old unnamed lady tested positive, after arriving the country from the UK on March 13.





Her case is “independent of the index case”, according to Lagos state’s Commissioner of Health, Akin Abayomi.





Globally, the disease has claimed over 6,000 lives and affected about 150 countries in three months.



View this post on Instagram

#Coronavirus : Apostle Johnson Suleman reveals what God told him about dreaded disease #Covid-19 A post shared by nwachukwu john owen (@realjohn_owen) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:36pm PDT

