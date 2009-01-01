Home | News | General | Nigerian military establishes directorate of defence media operations

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has established a Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) for coordinating joint information management on the Nigerian military's combat operations.

Legit.ng gathered that the directorate is tasked with the sole responsibility of disseminating information on the armed forces during special operations.

A former military spokesman, Major General John Enenche has been appointed as the coordinator of the newly-established directorate.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists on Wednesday, March 18, Major-General Enenche said: “Our channel of communicating the operational activities of the Nigerian Military to the general public has been streamlined to one source which is henceforth the Directorate of Defence Media Operations.

“This implies that the directorate is now the clearinghouse for all information relating to the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which will provide authentic information on all issues bothering on military operations.

“The purpose of this establishment is to ensure that the Armed Forces of Nigeria communicate its operational activities through one channel to the general public.”

On his part, Brigadier General Onyeuko said: “We will continue to be responsive to national security commitments, by ensuring timely and credible dissemination of information of our operations.

“This we will do, through conducts of regular press briefings and releases. Our lines will be open to you at all times and your support, cooperation and understanding is solicited as security is everyone’s business.

“We request you to join hands with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to protect our national security and our national interest.”

Meanwhile, a group, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), is set to embark on a solidarity peace march in support of the Nigerian military.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, March 5, president of the group, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, said the move is their own little quote to boost the morale of the military especially in the face of contemporary security challenges in the country.

Ogakwu who said the coalition is made up of over 180 Civil Society Organisations, stated that an exercise such as a solidarity march would be an enhancer of esprit de corps and harmony among members of the Nigerian military and heighten their commitment to solving the challenges of insecurity.

