Brave woman born with no hands uses her feet to drive like a pro

- Jilumol Mariet Thomas was born with a condition called Thalidomide Syndrome

- This meant she was born without arms and had to learn how to live and operate with the use of two limbs only

- Despite her condition, the 28-year-old chose to overcome all hardships instead of sitting and whining

- The youthful Indian beauty fought for her ability to drive and made sure she learnt how to operate a car with her feet alone

- Jilumol used her savings to purchase a vehicle that was tailored to her specifications and can now drive around the busy streets of her country

Jilumol Mariet Thomas is a 28-year-old Indian national who turned lemons into lemonade and learnt how to make the best of every situation.

The go-getter was born with a syndrome called Thalidomide Syndrome which robbed her the opportunity to live without arms. But this did not stop her.

Jilumol saved her cash and bought a car designed for her condition. Photo: The New Indian Express

Source: UGC

According to The New Indian Express, Jilumol made sure her life was as normal as usual and she taught herself to survive, thrive and live to her best potential while at it.

The 28-year-old learnt how to drive like a pro after getting herself a car.

[embedded content]

Apparently, the beauty had always dreamt about owning and driving her own car and turned that into her purpose.

Now, she can maneuver her way around town with so much ease.

Her journey to taking a car from point A to point B required some nudging and pushing. Jilumol had to talk to her Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and beg to be allowed to take a driving test.

That was back in 2014 and in response, the dreamer was asked to search for a person with a case similar to hers.

The beauty was directed to look for the person's driving license and after a lot of sleepless nights, Jilumol found a driver whose case was identical to hers.

She was not lucky, she was blessed!

After that, the lady dug into her pockets and splurged her cash on a new ride designed specially for her needs.

"It was per the RTO's guidance that I bought the car and made alterations," Jilumol said.

In other news, Darrius Simmons is one of the people that will never allow their conditions to stop them from doing extraordinary things in life.

Simmons, who has three fingers on his right hand and one finger on his left, is a self-taught pianist.

