Twitter user reveals why he told his friend to stop coming to his house, Nigerians react

- A Nigerian man identified as @Shigoopompey has shared the reason why he told his friend not to come to his house again

- @Shigoopompey said that his friend told him to call his wife to clear the dinning after they finished eating

- The man said that his friend told him that it is his wife’s duty

Women all over the world are fighting for their rights to be recognised while they challenge some social norms that they feel does not rightly represent them. On various social media platforms, there have been discussions about gender roles and how it affects women.

While some men have called the fight of women’s rights as an affront to culture, some men have joined women in the fight, noting that they are also human beings.

Recently, a man shared a personal experience and his followers have been hailing him. The man who is simply identified as @Shigoopompey took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to tell his followers what he did to his friends after he said something he did not like.

According to @Shigoopompey, his friend visited him for dinner and after they finished dining, he tried to clear and clean the table. The Twitter user said that his friend stopped him and said that he should call his wife.

According to him, it is his wife’s duty to clear the table and also clean it. Irked by his friend’s comment, @Shigoopompey said he told his friend never to come to his house again.

@Shigoopompey's tweet generated some conversations online. Some people hailed him and also shared their personal experiences.

Read their comments below:

Others noted that rather than send his friend away, he could have educated him.

