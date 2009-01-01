Home | News | General | Chelsea legend makes big statement after ex-Super Eagles captain ends contract with European club over coronavirus fears

- Didier Drogba has supported Mikel for taking his family into consideration first before his career

- The former Chelsea star ended his contract with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor recently

- Mikel joined Trabzonspor during the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt last summer

Didier Drogba has thrown his weight behind John Mikel Obi after quitting Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor due to Coronavirus crisis, cited on Instagram.

The former Nigerian international parted ways with the club after he refused to honour a home league match at the weekend of because of the spread of the deadly virus.

It is understood that the ex-Chelsea midfielder slammed the board for going ahead with the match and both parties agreed to terminate their dealings with each other.

The 32-year-old joined Trabzonspor shortly after quitting the national team during the 2019 AFCON tournament.

And he has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the team making 15 league appearances and three in the Europa League.

My man is a hero - Mikel Obi’s partner defends his decision to quit Turkish league over coronavirus

Mikel went on to his social media handle to comment for the first time after making the crucial decision in his career.

"I would like to thank all the fans for their support. I also want to say thanks to all my teammates, technical crew, medical team and kit men Ayatabe for all we’ve achieved this season so far, wish you guys best of luck in winning the league.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but in current situation we all need take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them."

Responding to Mikel's bravery was his former Chelsea teammate Drogba who praised him for taking his family first before his career.

"Words of wisdoms Mikel John Obi."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that John Obi Mikel has never for once denied his love for his family after he recently inscribed the names of his twin daughters on his football boots.

The Trabzonspor midfielder now wears names of Ava and Mia on his boots in every football match he plays.

Mikel has been having a decent spell in the Turkish Super Liga since summer move as a free agent in 2109, making 15 appearances so far.

