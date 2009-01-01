Home | News | General | Breaking: Lagos state govt moves to stop church, mosque services over coronavirus

In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Lagos state government on Wednesday, March 18, said it will appeal to religious leaders to stop Juma’at on Fridays and church services on Sundays across the state.

According to The Nation, Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information, disclosing this information at a briefing said in the interest of the people religious leaders will be urged to stop services.

This announcement is coming after the seventh case of coronavirus was recorded in Lagos state.

He said: “We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps; yesterday (Tuesday) the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders today (Wednesday).

“It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services – wherever we have large gatherings. Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply,” Omotosho said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the House of Representatives has banned all forms of open worships across Nigeria. The ban was over the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

According to the lower chamber of the national assembly, the measure was based on cues from Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Vatican that have banned open worship. Also, the Nigerian lawmakers banned all visitors from the National Assembly until further notice.

