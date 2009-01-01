Home | News | General | Sad news for Barcelona as Brazilian star reveals how Messi can be stopped

- Filipe Melo reveals that the only way to stop Messi is to foul him

- The Brazilian midfielder says Messi is incredible

- Brazil and Argentina are favourites to win the 2020 Copa America which has been suspended

Filipe Melo has disclosed that the only way to stop Lionel Messi is to kick him, adding that it is the secret to Brazil’s success whenever they play Argentina.

The Palmeiras midfielder could not hide his admiration for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner who he described as “incredible”, but admitted his own team-mates always get physical against the Argentine.

“He is a unique player. When the Brazilian team played against him we said: ‘..We have to kick him once each, we have to rotate’.

“And I am not saying kicking him to break him, but a tactical foul, cut his rhythm, disturb him.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak has forced the South America’s football governing body to postpone the 2020 Copa America championship scheduled for this summer.

The continental competition was originally scheduled to hold in Argentina and Colombia between June 12 to July 12.

It has now been moved to the summer of 2021 following the spread of the deadly virus. According to Daily Star, all south American leagues have been suspended while other continental competition including Copa Libertadores has been put on hold recently.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ilkay Gundogan has named Barcelona star Lionel Messi among his top three players in the world despite the suspension of all major leagues in Europe.

Team-mate Kevin De Bruyne and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are other players that make up the top three best players according to Gundogan.

Gundogan had in November 2019 claimed that Messi is the greatest player of all time with an edge over Ronaldo.

"For me he has always been on a different level to anyone else. Cristiano Ronaldo is the world class player after Messi, but for me he is not on this Galactico level of Messi,” he said.

The player has faced Messi twice in his career and that was in the UEFA Champions League 2016/2017 season when the Argentine netted a hat-trick in the first leg 4-0 rout of the Citizens.

However, superstar, Neymar Jr, has expressed strong admiration for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the two powerful footies are "my idols."

The PSG forward, 28, is considered the leading light of football's next generation and there are debate he would also take the Ballon d'Or diadem from the Argentine and the Portuguese who are diving towards their twilight days.

Meanwhile, Neymar played with Messi at Barcelona before sealing a world-record move to Paris Saint Germain in 2018 in search of new challenges and verdant field of promise.

[embedded content]

