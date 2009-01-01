Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Jason Njoku's children are excited as he and their mother won't be travelling because of disease

- Film magnate Jason Njoku has shared photos of his children having fun at home on social media

- The film magnate noted that his children are excited that he and their mother are home with them

- Njoku said his kids started dancing after he told them he and his wife would not be travelling anytime soon due to coronavirus

Jason Njoku, a popular film magnate and husband of actress Mary Remmy Njoku, has taken to social media to share photos of his three children. The kids were seen having fun around their house in the photos.

The film magnate shared the photos on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to talk about his children's reaction after they found out he and his wife would not be able to travel anytime soon due to coronavirus.

In his tweet, he said his son, Obi, came to ask him if he would be travelling again and he replied that he won't be able to for now. He said the boy asked again if his mother would be travelling and he gave him the same reply.

On hearing the news, Njoku said Obi called his sisters, Kaego and Nnenna, to share the news with them and they began to dance.

The doting father noted that his children are just happy that he and his wife would be around.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the federal government banned all travels outside the country by officials of ministries, departments, and agencies until further notice as part of its plans to ensure Nigeria contains the spread of coronavirus.

The move was announced by the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha at the end of the inaugural meeting of the presidential task force for the control of the viral disease.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, recently commended the federal government for restricting entry into Nigeria for the travellers coming from countries with high coronavirus cases.

The former Nigerian vice president in a tweet from his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, March in Abuja, thanked the government for heeding to the call of the people.

This is coming after Chikwe Ihekweazu, the head of Nigeria's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said points of entry in Nigeria are currently at the highest risk. Following the current spread of the deadly virus, Ihekweazu urged people to limit travels to countries with ongoing transmission of COVID19.

