Couple welcomes triplets after 17 years of marriage (photos)

Couple who have been married for 17 years without children have shared their inspiring story of how they welcomed triplets.

Legit.ng gathers that Babatunde and Opeyemi Shoaga met at the university in 1991 and got married in December 1998.

Babatunde said his marriage was the first marriage to be celebrated by his parents, adding that the latter could not wait to see his kids.

He said: "Nine months after the marriage when there wasn't any, we decided to see a doctor."

Opeyemi said after a series of tests, it was discovered that she had an issue with her tubes. She said the doctor said her tubes were damaged and he removed them.

She said: "The only option I had was IVF. Even in the best of facilities, you can only have 40% success rate."

According to Babatunde, three years after their marriage, they wrote a letter to Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) requesting for prayers.

He said: "Daddy wrote back to us that we should be attending the Holy Ghost Service."

Opeyemi said they commenced IVF, but they all failed.

Babatunde said: "Almost 17 years into our marriage, we wrote back to Pastor Adeboye, that 'Daddy, God told you that we should expect the miracle children, we are still expecting them.'"

The couple said they visited the Open Heavens International Centre to say a prayer. After praying, Opeyemi said she picked three stones to signify that she wanted three children.

They said the three stones were covenant between them and God. The couple also said they began to buy things in three to tell God that the items bought would be used by their children.

Babatunde said: "February 2016, my wife took in. One thing interesting, she left the bedroom just three times. She was confined to that one room they wheeled her to the theatre. They didn't spend up to one hour, they brought out the three children. I said it could only be God."

In other news, a couple in Wisconsin that has a set of triplets beat incredible odds by naturally conceiving another set of triplets and delivering the babies after 15 months of welcoming the first set.

The couple identified as Tyana Stanton and Jarrel Covington have a daughter named Kyhlee, who is their first child.

The couple lost one child during the second triplet pregnancy and welcomed twins instead of triplets.

