Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Why FG should not ban religious activities yet - CAN

- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos state chapter, says the level of coronavirus infection in Nigeria has not gotten to a stage where religious gathering should be banned

- CAN notes that it is necessary for the government to take proactive measures to stop the virus from spreading

- Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, the chairman Lagos CAN, urges the federal government to further secure Nigeria’s borders to prevent the virus from spreading

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos state chapter, has said the level of coronavirus infection in Nigeria has not gotten to a stage where religious gathering and activities should be banned.

The Christian organisation, however, said it is necessary for the government to take proactive measures to stop the virus from spreading, The Nation reports.

CAN also advised religious organisations including churches and mosques to take actions to safeguard members from infection.

Coronavirus threat in Nigeria not yet over - Osinbajo warns

Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, the chairman Lagos CAN, urged the federal government to further secure Nigeria’s borders to prevent the virus from spreading.

He said God has kept it away from Nigeria because the country cannot contain the pandemic.

“Our nation cannot afford to welcome or accommodate coronavirus in our land. God forbid it in Jesus name," he said.

“We are watching the situation very closely to know what we must do. God has kept it away from us because we cannot contain the pandemic here.

“We have not got to that point and we believe we won’t get there.

Meanwhile, five new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been officially confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the number of the victims to eight as the deadly virus spreads beyond borders.

The new cases were confirmed by the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on Wednesday, March 18, barely twenty-four hours after the third case was reported.

Coronavirus: Edo govt cautions against spreading false information

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

In a series of tweet, Ogunlesi said four of the victims are Nigerians who just came from the United States of America and United Kingdom.

The presidential aide also claimed that one of the four new Nigerian victims is a 6-week old baby — the youngest victim reported so far.

He added that the fifth victim is a "foreign national who came in through the land border — the first case of infection via land border in Nigeria.

Ogunlesi also disclosed that of the new five cases, four of it were reported in Lagos while the fifth case is in Ekiti state, arguably the first case of the virus in the southwest state.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Coronavirus: Nigerians take advantage of every situation | - on Legit TV

FG makes new decision on Argungu fishing festival

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...