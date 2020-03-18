Home | News | General | Just in: I was on the same flight with third coronavirus patient – Tonye Cole

By Nwafor Sunday

The co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, Tonye Cole, Wednesday said that he was on the same flight with the third coronavirus patient.

Disclosing this through his official twitter handle, Tonye said that he would be working from home, noting that Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, warned passengers who were on the same flight with the patient to stay at home for self isolation.

His words, “#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos.

“We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to @NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer.”

Recall that Abayom had advised the passengers to call the below hotlines if they notice any changes in their health system.

Below are the numbers: 08000corona, 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653

#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to @NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer pic.twitter.com/PiuWILy2HU — Tonye P Cole (@TonyeCole1) March 18, 2020

