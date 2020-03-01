Home | News | General | Rangers coach Salisu unhappy with team’s performance despite win

Despite extending their unbeaten run after a 1-0 win over title contenders Rivers United, Rangers head coach Salisu Yusuf is demanding a much better performance from his team.

Speaking to NPFL.ng after the match, Salisu Yusuf was particularly not happy that the team were not able to take their scoring chances.

“I am happy we won but in all fairness our performance was not good especially upfront. We had a lot of scoring chances but we were wasteful.

“We got away with the win but against another opposition, we would have regretted not taking our chances,” Yusuf spoke to NPFL.ng on Sunday’s match.

Rangers extended their unbeaten run to four matches following the 1-0 win over Rivers United with Chinonso Eziekwe scoring the goal but Salisu Yusuf has urged his players not to get carried away by the unbeaten.

“We are not yet there. At least from our performance, you can see that we need to work on goalscoring and decisions in the final third.

“So I will urge the players not to get complacent and keep working hard.”

The win takes Rangers up to fifth, six points from the continental spots and Salisu Yusuf says his team will keep pushing till the end of the season.

“Six points are not impossible. All we have to do is to believing and keep believing. We still have quite a number of matches to go and a lot of things can still happen.”

Rangers will continue their quest for a continental ticket when they face Dakkada FC on Wednesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

