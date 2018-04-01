Home | News | General | Rising inflation: Experts advise FG

inflation

A Professor of Economics, Sheriffdeen Tella, has advised the federal government to stop external borrowing for now and settle for local ones.

Tella, of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He was reacting to February inflation figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.

The NBS stated that the nation’s headline inflation rose by 0.07 basis points in February to 12.20 per cent from 12.13 per cent recorded in January.

NAN reports that the current inflation rate is the highest in 22 months.

Tella expressed concern over the nation’s rising inflation figure.

“Government has to stop external borrowing and engage in domestic one because there is a lot of free money used to buy foreign currency to drive down exchange rate.

“Strict measures must be taken to prevent illicit capital outflow and there must be an improvement in agricultural outputs beyond rice.

“The rising inflation rate for the sixth time is indicative of the fact that sectoral outputs are not expanding and the economy can be moving back into recession.

“Marginal growth in GDP was recorded in the previous result, anchored on rising oil price before coronavirus gripped the world economy with consequent fall in income in Nigeria.

“All the signs of recession are now present. Rising prices, falling output and income, currency depreciation and rising cost of production,” Tella said.

He said that financial intervention in manufacturing sector was required, but must be done with genuineness, orderliness and transparently.

According to him, the intervention should be based on loan by the banking system with respective specialised banks as guarantor, unlike where the CBN doled out fund without recovering same.

Tella said that the capital market was becoming weaker and erratic with loss of confidence by investors.

“If the COVID-19 scourge continues even for a short while, the Nigerian economy will enter recession,” he said.

Prof. Uche Uwaleke of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, who also spoke with NAN, attributed spike in inflation rate to lingering effect of border closure, increase in VAT and effect of COVID-19.

Uwaleke said that firms were forced to reduce production due to disruptions in the supply of inputs occasioned by COVID-19.

He called on the government to reduce pump price of fuel if there be significant reduction in cost of importing petroleum products following the crash in crude oil price.

The professor said that the planned downward adjustment of the 2020 budget would help reduce inflationary pressure.

Malam Garba Kurfi, Managing Director, APT Securities and Funds Ltd., however, said that the rising inflation rate was not beyond expectation with increase in minimum wage.

Kurfi said that the trend would continue in the near future unless there was stability in foreign exchange. (NAN)

