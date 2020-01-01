Home | News | General | Halt relocation of Kwale polytechnic – Delta group tells Buhari, Okowa

By Chris Ochayi

The Umusadege-Ogbe National Movement, UNM, Utagba-Ogbe of Kwale in Ndokwa West of Delta State, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the plan to relocate the proposed Federal Polytechnic, Kwale to Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The UNM, in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, respectively, urged them to immediately pressurise those behind the plan to drop the idea warning of dire consequences should the polytechnic is moved from Kwale land.

The group, in the letter signed by Comrade Sunday O. Eke, General Secretary, Comrade Lewis Osogbue, Public Relation Officer and Chief (Captain) Ossai Uzoka Godwin, President General, respectively, argued that the proposed Federal Polytechnic would be only institution of learning to be sited in Kwale land.

They particularly asked Buhari to “Please prevail on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to reverse his action without further delay to reduce tension and let peace reign in Ndokwa nation and Utagba-Ogbe Kingdom, Kwale.”

The letter reads; “We wish to draw the attention of the Federal and Delta State Governments to the brewing tension, insecurity, distraction and threat of war in our Community, Umusadege-Ogbe, Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, and Ndokwa Nation in general due to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s plan to relocate the proposed Federal Polytechnic, Kwale, Delta State to Orogun his own town in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“The situation may explode if proper care is not taken by the Government to intervene quickly.

“Our Umusadege-Ogbe Kwale Community and Ndokwa nation pledge their total support and loyalty to His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari’s led Administration in Nigeria and His Excellency, Senator lfeanyi Okowa’s Administration in Delta State and will never be a party to any move to wreck the nation’s nascent Democracy.

“As peace loving Ethnic group and Community, we have resolved not to embark on Stone age or primitive action but dialogue to back up our demands because we are aware that no meaningful development can be achieved in atmosphere of violence and rancor.

“However, let k be stated in clear terms that our people will not fold their hands and watch mischief makers/Agents of destruction destroy our Nation and

“Utagba-Ogbe Community, or want the effect of ugly Incidence as witnessed in some parts of (NiGER DELTA), lFE/MODAKEKE, AGULERI/UMULERI, OMOKU/OGBAKIRI rear its ugly head in our peace loving Nation and Community, afterwards OROGUN, his Community was a part of Aboh Division until 1931 and Orogun migrated from Aboh Kingdom.

“We are one and the same people, so he should be advised to reverse the ugly trend. The first Ukwuani Language Catechism book was written by Rev. Father IRAME, an Orogun man.

“That this peaceful nature of Ndokwa man is not weakness, but a mere love for peace and we must abide by it. Our security report in Western region, Midwestern region, Bendel State and present Delta State is explicit on this.

“To buttress our claim therefore, the following facts are stated below on Tertiary institution in URHOBO LAND: School of Health Technology,Ufuoma, Ughelll Petroleum Training Institute,Effurun

“Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun Delta State University, Abraka, School of Nursing and Midwrfery, Eku , College of Education, Mosugar, Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara.”

It said further, “Ndokwa land, the only Federal Government Establishment in Ndokwa Land is Nigeria Prisons.

“It is on record that Ndokwa nation is oil producing, and has the largest Gas deposit in West Africa and contributes about 32% of the Country’s Revenue.

“It should be noted also that Ndokwa nation is the host to Nigerian Agip Independent Power Plant (IPP) which supplies light to 14 States and the Federal Capital, yet we do not have light. What neglect. We want Equity, Justice and Fair Play.

“We want to seize this opportunity to appeal to the OKPALA-UKU of Orogun Kingdom His Royal Highness EKPO AKPOJOTOR I to prevail on his subject to withdraw his action that is capable to cause Native war in our Area. He should embrace the enduring peace, one of the agenda of the State Governor.”

