BREAKING: FG cancels visas issued to travellers from countries affected by flight ban





The federal government has cancelled visas issued to travellers from the 13 countries it imposed a flight ban on over coronavirus.





Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, disclosed this to state house correspondents at the end of the federal executive council meeting.





The 13 countries are: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.





Earlier, the federal government had restricted travellers from the countries from coming into Nigeria over the coronavirus outbreak.





Nigeria currently has eight confirmed cases of the disease and the patients have a travel history from the US, UK and Italy.





More to follow…

