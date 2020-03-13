Coronavirus: Mother, six-week-old baby came through Virgin Atlantic – Lagos

A nursing mother and her six-week-old child, amongst the fresh confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria, came through Virgin Atlantic, says Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had on Wednesday, announced five new Coronavirus cases in Nigeria, noting that three of the cases came in from the United States, and two from the United Kingdom.

Ehanire had said four of the fresh cases were in Lagos State while the fifth case was in Ekiti State.

Abayomi, who gave the details of the four fresh cases in the state, said, “Lagos State confirms four new cases of COVID-19.



“We have a mother and child (of Nigerian nationality), who arrived Lagos on 13th March 2020 from California on Virgin Atlantic flight number VS411;

“An American citizen who came into Lagos through Benin Republic border on 13th March 2020.

“Another Nigerian, who returned to Lagos from London on 13th March 2020 via Virgin Atlantic Flight number VS411.”

The reports that a 30-year-old, Coronavirus-infected Nigerian lady also arrived at the Lagos airport on March 13 from the United Kingdom.

The Federal Government on Wednesday placed a travel ban on the UK, US, and eleven other countries with over 1,000 cases of the novel virus.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,950 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK with over 60 deaths. The cases in the US surpasses 5,800 with over 100 deaths.

With the five fresh cases on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said the country’s COVID-19 cases has increased to eight.

