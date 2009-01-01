Home | News | General | UEFA decide on Liverpool getting title following suspension of Premier League over Coronavirus

- Liverpool's dream to lift the Premier League title was momentarily halted after the outbreak of coronavirus

- The Reds are currently topping the league charts with a 25-point advantage over second-placed Man City

- With the league suspended over coronavirus, there has been suggestion the Anfield dwellers are crowned league champions

- But UEFA contends such a move would jeopardize the league further in regards to European qualification and relegation

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin has dismissed the idea of having Liverpool crowned Premier League champions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier League season is currently in limbo with fixtures suspended in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

With 29 matches already played, it now remains unclear if the remaining matches will be played to their conclusion.

The uncertainty has seen talk emerge of having the current campaign voided and starting from scratch when the pandemic has been contained.

But that idea is likely to be fought passionately by Liverpool as they are on the verge of winning the domestic title for the first time in almost 30 years.

Be that as it may, there are those hoping the season can be concluded prematurely and Liverpool handed the crown.

However, Ceferin has set the record straight, insisting UEFA have committed to getting the domestic season finished by the end of June.

"I’ve saw and heard some again fake news that UEFA will advise leagues to finish the championships now and decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now,’ Ceferin said at a UEFA meeting on Tuesday, March 17.

"I can say that it’s not true. Our goal is to finish the leagues and we didn’t recommend anything like that to any association or any league," he added.

The UEFA president believes a move to hand league leaders titles across Europe at the this stage would cause more problems regarding European qualification and relegation.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Didier Drogba has thrown his weight behind John Mikel Obi after quitting Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor due to Coronavirus crisis, cited on Instagram.

The former Nigerian international parted ways with the club after he refused to honour a home league match at the weekend of because of the spread of the deadly virus.

It is understood that the ex-Chelsea midfielder slammed the board for going ahead with the match and both parties agreed to terminate their dealings with each other.

