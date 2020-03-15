Home | News | General | 7 Nigerian celebrities show off hot legs in latest red carpet fashion trend (photos)

The year 2020 has witnessed a lot of interesting fashion trends. While some have been tagged dead-on-arrival, there are others that seem to be picking up at a rather interesting fast pace.

From red carpets to Nigerian weddings, it is almost impossible to not see certain fashion trends such as the corset dresses and thigh-high opened dresses with the latter more dominant than the former.

This article is focused on the thigh-high opened dresses that seems to have flooded the Nigerian fashion scene. Almost everyone is now generous with the amount of skin they show below their torso.

It is almost as though showing off legs have replaced cleavage-revealing dresses, even though that trend is almost impossible to get kicked out of ever-green fashion trends.

The 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on March 15, 2020 and many Nigerian celebrities showed up in their numbers to attend the much talked about awards show.

Many female celebrities however, brought their A-game to the red carpet and one cannot help but notice how the love for putting well-oiled legs on display is now the order of the day.

From the likes of Cee-C down to 2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, and media personality, Toke Makinwa, it was clear to see that these ladies brought the heat to the red carpet and owned it elegantly.

Below are 7 female celebrities who hopped on this trend and pulled it off well:

1. Mercy Eke

2. Alex Unusual

3. Cee-C

4. Uriel Oputa

5. Nkechi Blessing Sunday

6. Esther

7. Toke Makinwa

The trend of showing off legs in thigh-high opened dresses appears to have come to stay and one can help but wonder how long it's going to be around and what new fashion trend will upend it.

Meanwhile, the AMVCA show may have come to an end but the buzz surrounding it is far from dying anytime soon. If it isn't about who got what movie awards, it is about the controversial Best Dressed awards.

Actress Lisa Omorodion, recently took to social media to express her displeasure about the lack of representation of plus-sized women in the Best Dressed category. According to her, the fashion industry creates a fantasy of what women are supposed to wear and a lot of them struggle to fit into this.

