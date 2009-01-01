Home | News | General | BREAKING: Boris Johnson closes UK schools as coronavirus kills more 475 Italians (video)

- The urgent need to close schools in the UK has arisen

- The prime minister of the country, Boris Johnson, announced the closure of all academic institutions on Wednesday, March 18

- Johnson said that starting from Friday, March 20, schools will remain closed until further notice

The prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Boris Johnson, on Wednesday, March 18, said that schools in the country will be closed over the spread of coronavirus.

Johnson, on his official Twitter page, revealed that the closure of the schools will take effect from Friday, March 18.

He said that starting from Friday, the gates of academic institutions will remain closed until further notice.

This is coming at a time when, according to EuroNews, Italy is suffering a daily death toll of 475 due to the outbreak of the virus within its borders.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that due to the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, some private schools in Lagos had announced their closure, even without the directive of the federal ministry of education.

The schools that had taken this action include Greensprings School and Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School, Ikoyi.

The head of admissions in Greensprings School, Oluranti Bankole, said that the institution does not know how the events related to the spread of the virus will affect the third term and as such,, "primary and secondary students will come home today with their notebooks.”

On its part, Chessington Montessori School told parents of its students that bills and report cards “will be sent electronically”, while Berkley and Juilliard Schools said it will offer “skeletal services” to stranded parents.

This came at a time when many schools in the state still have two weeks to end the current term.

In another post, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Father Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) had given his latest reaction to the dreaded disease called coronavirus.

During a prayer session held on Wednesday, March 18, in Enugu, Mbaka called on Nigerians not to respond to the global pandemic with panic, adding that fear itself has torment.

The famous Christian cleric assured Nigerians that despite the fact no cure has been found for the virus, God has a solution if only people would call on him in prayer, since, according to him, the maker of the universe has supremacy over all human affairs and problems.

