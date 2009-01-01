Home | News | General | Elisha Abbo AGN appointment: Hilda Dokubo addresses Emeka Rollas, appeals to northeast actors to bring forth new candidate

- Hilda Dokubo has responded to AGN president Emeka Rollas over the issue of Elisha Abbo’s appointment as a patron

-The movie star held her stand that the senator’s apology was not genuine and also called for a different senator representing the northeast to be given the honor

Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has once again taken to social to media to uphold her stand on the removal of Nigerian senator, Elisha Abbo, as a patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, after he was appointed by Emeka Rollas.

Dokubo’s recent video came shortly after the AGN president responded to her first social media post in which she called for the immediate removal of the senator; noting that he can never represent her.

Rollas had accused his colleague of bringing what should have been a private matter to the eye of the public. He also maintained that the politician had apologized for his wrongdoing, and at no point did the woman who was abused come out to say she was displeased with Abbo’s apology.

In the recent video shared by Dokubo, she maintained that the apology by Abbo was far from being sincere. The movie star made a reference to a public apology that was once made by Adams Oshiomole and how the one made by the senator falls far from it.

On the matter of the northeast actors who threatened to leave the guild if Abbo is removed, Dokubo appealed to them to consider choosing out of the other nine representatives that are in the senate, instead of sticking with Elisha Abbo.

Addressing Rollas’ accusation of bringing matters to the eye of the public, Dokubo noted that she came to know of Abbo’s appointment after seeing photos on his page, and it was only right that her response will also be made via the same medium.

Sharing the post on her official page, the actress wrote: “Every day we all face challenges. What sets us apart from others who have lost their way, is that we can see beyond an action and the consequences, on the rest of us, 2million as noted.

“We cannot allow a few lead our reputation to the guillotine for pecuniary reasons or otherwise.”

Watch the full video below:

In other related news, Legit.ng previously gathered that Kate Henshaw also called out AGN for making Elisha Abbo its patron. The talented actress re-posted Hilda Dakubo's video on her Instagram page and called out the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, for his decision to make Abbo a patron of the respected body.

