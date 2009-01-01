Home | News | General | 3 things Buhari must attend to urgently - Shehu Sani

- Shehu Sani has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on major decisions he must take urgently

- Sani urged President Buhari to personally visit victims of the Abule-Ado fire and the Kerewa village in Kaduna which allegedly suffered a recent massacre

- The former lawmaker also asked the president to address the nation on the state of things in relation to coronavirus

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address some issues in the country.

The former federal lawmaker on his Twitter page on Wednesday, March 18, urged President Buhari to address Nigerians on the coronavirus saga in the country.

Sani also advised the president to pay a visit to victims of the Abule-Ado gas explosion which claimed a lot of lives on Sunday, March 15.

He also said that there is need for the Nigerian leader to similarly visit the Kerewa village in Kaduna where 5 persons were allegedly killed by an armed gang recently.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, some private schools in Lagos had announced their closure, even without the directive of the federal ministry of education.

The schools that have taken this action include Greensprings School and Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School, Ikoyi.

The head of admissions in Greensprings School, Oluranti Bankole, said that the institution does not know how the events related to the spread of the virus will affect the third term and as such,, "primary and secondary students will come home today with their notebooks.”

On its part, Chessington Montessori School told parents of its students that bills and report cards “will be sent electronically”, while Berkley and Juilliard Schools said it will offer “skeletal services” to stranded parents.

This came at a time when many schools in the state still have two weeks to end the current term.

In another post, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate had asked President Buhari to address the country on the measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The lawmakers made the request on Wednesday, March 18, after deliberating after debating a matter of urgent public importance at Wednesday’s plenary session.

The request by the Senate came shortly after news emerged that five new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) had been confirmed in Nigeria by the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire.

