Father Mbaka releases latest prophesy on coronavirus

Reverend Father Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) has given his latest reaction to the dreaded disease called coronavirus.

During a prayer session held on Wednesday, March 18, in Enugu, Mbaka called on Nigerians not to respond to the global pandemic with panic, adding that fear itself has torment, Vanguard reports.

The famous Christian cleric assured Nigerians that despite the fact no cure has been found for the virus, God has a solution if only people will call on him in prayer, since, according to him, the maker of the universe has supremacy over all human affairs and problems.

He said that if only God's children will exercise faith in him, all things will be possible to them.

The prophet stated: “Under the priestly anointing, I release healing to the entire world, particularly where the disease is ravaging so much, let there be healing, let there be sunray always, which is one of the antidotes to the disease. God release drug that will cure it in Jesus name."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as coronavirus spread across the world and the death toll climbed up almost every day, health experts had been up and doing, working to develop a vaccine to combat the deadly virus.

The efforts appeared to be yielding results a United States government official had announced that a clinical trial to test a coronavirus vaccine will begin today, Monday, March 16.

The first human participant would receive an experimental dose to test for potential side effects, but they would not actually be infected with the Covid-19 virus, according to the source.

The anonymous source said the trial which was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would take place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

However, Legit.ng gathered that it might take up to one year or 18 months before any potential vaccine can be fully validated, according to health experts.

The vaccine trial would be carried on 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots which were co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc.

It was learnt that the persons participating in the trial won't get infected as the shots do not contain the deadly virus.

