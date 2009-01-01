Home | News | General | Ogun bans night clubs, cinemas, restaurants for 30 days over coronavirus fear

- As Nigeria confirms new coronavirus cases, the Ogun state government has banned gatherings at social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, etc

- The state government said the ban would be effective for the next 30 days in the first instance

- The state's governor, Dapo Abiodun, assured the residents of his administration's preparedness to respond appropriately to the pandemic

The Ogun state government on Wednesday, March 18, banned high-density gatherings that could bring 50 or more people together.

The move is part of precautions against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Such places, according to the government, include social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas.

A statement issued by the chief press secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin said the ban would take effect for the next 30 days in the first instance.

The government maintained that the restriction was enforced without prejudice to people’s fundamental rights to association and movement, saying “safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.”

The government added that it would continue to engage all the stakeholders, including our religious leaders and school owners in a bid to contain the pandemic.

“Following measures so far taken to ramp up its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Ogun state government has found it expedient to announce the following additional measures:

“Immediate ban of all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, such as social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sport arenas. This measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance," the statement read partly.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five new cases of coronavirus had been officially confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the number of the victims to eight as the deadly virus spreads beyond borders.

The new cases were confirmed by the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on Wednesday, March 18, barely twenty-four hours after the third case was reported.

In a series of tweet, Ogunlesi said four of the victims are Nigerians who just came from the United States of America and United Kingdom.

In another similar report, governors in the northwestern region have ordered the closure of all schools for a period of 30 days as a preventive measure.

Moreover, the governors in a meeting held on Wednesday, March 18, agreed to shut down public places and this is to take effect from Monday, March 23.

This was revealed by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina who is the chairman of the forum where the decision was made.

