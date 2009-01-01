Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Comedian Igodye forced to postpone 25th anniversary show

- Nigerian comedian Igodye has been forced to postpone his 25th silver anniversary show

- The entertainer made the announcement via a press release shared on his Instagram page

- According to Igodye, it is a moment for being sober and he cannot be celebrating

The continued spread of coronavirus is telling on several sectors in across the world and the entertainment industry is not left out. Following fresh cases of the virus that have been recorded in Nigeria, popular comedian Igodye, has been forced to bring his forthcoming 25th year anniversary show to an halt.

Igodye recently announced that the show which was initially scheduled to hold in a few weeks has been postponed until later.

According to him, we are in a time that’s calls for concern and sober reflection. Igodye made it clear that he cannot be celebrating while new cases of coronavirus are being recorded in different parts of the world.

"I can't be celebrating now, as cases of coronavirus disease continue to be identified in countries around the world, the effort to stem its spread has kept some 290 million students home from school," his statement read in part.

Speaking further, the entertainer noted that this should be a time when people should learn to show love for one another.

He said: “The life of our neighbors mean a lot,we should accept this moment as a divine opportunity to show love to one another.”

On a final note, Igodye pleaded with countries that have found vaccines and those working to find a lasting cure, to share their discoveries with the rest of the world.

See his full post below:

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that five new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been officially confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the number of the victims to eight as the deadly virus spreads beyond borders.

The new cases were confirmed by the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on Wednesday, March 18, barely twenty-four hours after the third case was reported. In a series of tweet, Ogunlesi said four of the victims are Nigerians who just came from the United States of America and United Kingdom.

