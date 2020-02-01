Home | News | General | Canada unveils C$27 bn aid package amid coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: BSPHMN tour media establishments in Bauchi
Senate assures of completion of 2nd Niger bridge in 2022

Canada unveils C$27 bn aid package amid coronavirus outbreak



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Unemployment rate falls as Canada adds more jobs than expected

Unemployment rate falls as Canada adds more jobs than expected

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his government would provide C$27 billion (or $18.6 billion) in stimulus directly to families and businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trudeau added that his government would also provide C$55 billion additional aid to businesses and households through tax deferrals.

“In these extraordinary times, our government is taking extraordinary measures.

“These economic measures will ensure that our economy rebounds after this, our government is prepared to do more.” Trudeau said.

Canada had so far recorded about 600 cases of the virus nationwide, with eight deaths.

The Canadian dollar weakened further after the announcement, touching a four-year low of 1.4535 to the U.S. dollar.

The Governor of Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, said the bank would not announce another interest rate cut

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173