(Breaking) Coronavirus: Governors in Marathon meeting with Health Minister

PDP To APC: Don’t play politics with Covid-19 
NYSC Camp closure: FCT records 100% compliance ―Coordinator

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 22 minutes ago
Edo govt intensifies campaign to ward off coronavirus
Coronavirus economic impact concept image

By Henry Umoru

THE thirty – six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF are presently holding a marathon meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The governors who arrived about some minutes to 8pm are expected to be briefed by the Health Minister on the situation and impact of the ravaging Coronavirus( COVIC- 19) pandemic in Nigeria.

The Health Minister who arrived the NGF Secretariat, Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja at 7.50 pm, is expected to brief the governors the present number of cases in the Country, efforts by the Federal Government and areas of collaboration  between the Federal Government  and the states.

According to the agenda, Ehanire is billed to brief the governors on the second National Strategic Health Development Plan.

Also on the agenda are Asoen Style Seminar Leadership Initiative; Nigeria Economic Summit Group, NESG Economic Round table and Chief Executive Officers, Crow Nigeria Global Goal live: the possible Dream Globe.

The meeting is ongoing at the moment.

At the meeting are the Chairman of NGF and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his deputy, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Mallam Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Hope Uzodinma of Imo; and Darius Ishaku of Taraba.

Others are governors of Kano; Ogun; Osun; Lagos; Adamawa, Niger; Nasarawa; Bayelsa; Kwara; Kebbi; and Ebonyi.

Also present are Deputy Governors of Akwa Ibom; Enugu; Benue; Katsina; Rivers  and Anambra.

Details later…

Vanguard

