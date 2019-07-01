Home | News | General | NYSC Camp closure: FCT records 100% compliance ―Coordinator

Kindly Share This Story:

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General Of The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC

Hajiya Walida Isa, Federal Capital Territory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator, says FCT recorded 100 per cent compliance with the directive on suspension of the ongoing nationwide orientation exercise.

Isa said this while addressing the newsmen on Wednesday at the Kubwa Orientation Camp in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NYSC had early on Wednesday ordered that all orientation camps across nation be shut as preventive and precautionary measures against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The virus has killed over 7000 persons globally while three cases of the virus have been confirmed in Nigeria.

NYSC had on March 12 performed the swearing-in ceremony for the 2020 Batch A, Stream 1 corps members, who came into the orientation camps on March 10 and were expected to leave on March 30.

Isa said that immediately the directive was given, the camp swung into action to ensure that corps members were sent to their places of primary assignment.

The coordinator, who said that the action was for the good of everyone, advised parents and staff not to panic.

“It is good to take preventive measures, so that we do not get to regret anything in future.

“The posting of the corps members has been done and they are getting their letters from the dash board,’’ she said.

Miss Fanda Muhammad, a corps member, said that she was not too happy as she had prepared to enjoy the orientation camp.

Muhammad, however, said that the directive was for the good of the corps members and urged them to abide by it.

“We are not prepared for this, but prevention is better than cure and the government did the right thing by the directive,” she said.

Another corps member, Mr Idris Ababakar, said that he had expected the suspension of the ongoing orientation course because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

Ababakar, nevertheless, expressed hope that the corps members would be back to the camp as soon as possible to complete their orientation course.

Mrs Racheal Adamu, a petty trader, said that the closure had caused her a lot of problems.

Adamu said that she borrowed money from cooperative with interest to buy enough stuff for the three weeks’ orientation.

“I am devastated with this announcement as I have spent a lot of money to buy goods for my business for the period of the orientation.

“I know that the people I bought the goods from will not agree to collect it back and I am confused on what to do,’’ she said.

Miss Rita Nwachukwu, a food vendor also said she had stocked her shop with bags of rice, beans, groundnut oil and many other things.

Nwachukwu said that she would find a buyer even if it was for lesser price than losing all the money spent.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...