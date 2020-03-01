Home | News | General | FG To Reduce Petrol Price To ₦130 From ₦145
Coronavirus: How The Suspected Patient In Enugu ‘Died’
2020 UTME: JAMB Denies Cancelling Any Result

FG To Reduce Petrol Price To ₦130 From ₦145



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

STRONG indications emerged that the Federal Government may have reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, from N145 per liter to about N130.

It was learned that the Federal Government may have approved the new price after a presentation by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre to the ongoing meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

alt

Sylva, had last week said the government was in consultation with relevant stakeholders on the possibility of reducing the price following the crash in crude oil prices in the international market.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173