Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Lagos Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 Worshippers
How To Treat Your Girlfriend When She Is On Her Period
Man Beaten To Death After Being Suspected Of Having Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Lagos Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 Worshippers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

All religious gatherings involving more than 50 persons have been banned by the Lagos state government.

The Lagos state government has agreed with religious leaders to ban all religious congregational service involving over 50 worshippers.

alt

This was part of the communique read by the commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, after a meeting with religious leaders in the state at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa on Wednesday.

Present at the meeting/briefing were the Lagos Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Alexander Bamgbola and Grand Chief Imam of Lagos state, Sheikh Suleiman Abou Nolla and other regional religious leaders from all over the state.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173