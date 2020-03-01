Man Beaten To Death After Being Suspected Of Having Coronavirus
A man has been beaten to death after youths suspected that he could have the deadly coronavirus.
A man suspected of having coronavirus in south-eastern Kenya was beaten up by a group of youths and later died in hospital.
Local police chief Nehemiah Bitok confirmed the death to the BBC and said no arrests had been made and investigations were underway.
The attack took place in the fishing village of Msambweni in Kwale county, an area on the coast popular with tourists because of its sandy, white beaches.
According to Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper, the man was attacked on his way home at around 21:00 local time on Tuesday after he had been out drinking.
Kenya’s health ministry has so far confirmed seven cases of coronavirus.
The East African nation has imposed strict travel restrictions on foreigners, closed learning institutions and banned public gatherings.
