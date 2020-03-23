BREAKING NEWS: Lagos state government shuts all public and private schools over fear of Coronavirus

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, the move became necessary to prevent children and their teachers from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.

“It is important for parents to ensure that their children practise ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitisers and observe high standards of personal hygiene. Children should be encouraged to remain at home.

“The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat,” the statement said.

