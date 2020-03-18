Redemption Camp, MFM, Deeper life camp, others affected as Ogun state bans gatherings of over 50 persons
The monthly prayer crusades organized by The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Redemption Camp and other religious gatherings along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway are set to be affected, as Ogun State Government on the 18th of March, 2020 banned any gathering that brings 50 or more persons together for one month as part of measures put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
A statement by the Ogun Government said, “The safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.
“Further to measures so far taken to ramp up its efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the Ogun State Government has found it expedient to announce the following additional measures:
“Immediate ban of all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, such as social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sports arenas.
“This measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance.
“The government will continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitisation on COVID-19. This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the nation’s gateway state and its industrial capital.
“Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of Coronavirus.”
