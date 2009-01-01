Chinese restaurant denies discriminating against Nigerians

A Chinese restaurant, Huafei, has denied reports that it discriminated against Nigerians.

Recall that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission shut the restaurant, located in Victoria Island, for refusing to serve Nigerians.



According to the statement, the operator of the restaurant, Chief Ronnie Liu, debunked the allegations, saying, “We want to let Nigerians know that the allegation that we discriminated against and refused to serve Nigerians or rejected their business patronage is totally wrong and absolute false; we are trying all our best to do better things for both countries.

“We are trying to connect with people in both countries. We are trying our best to make our Nigerian friends and Chinese friends benefit from each other.”

According to the statement, Liu is the President of the Chinese Investors Association for Development and Promotion in Nigeria and the Founder of institute of Nigeria China Development Studies, University of Lagos and Chairman of Nigeria China Development business club.

Liu described the restaurant as a “small platform for our friends from both Nigeria and China to share good ideas, help and enjoy each other.”

He added, “We also have a centre called Nigeria China information centre.

“How can people then imagine we are not open to Nigerians? The restaurant is fully open to Nigerians, Chinese and every other nationality.”

He also highlighted the fact that the restaurant was named Huafei, a Chinese term meaning, China-Africa, adding that Huafei restaurant had never and would never discriminate against any human race.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com