Kwara state shuts schools over coronavirus



The Kwara State government has announced that all its public schools will close down as from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a terse statement on Wednesday that all public schools will be shut down as from Monday as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus which is spreading across the world.

Ajakaye appealed to the people not to panic but should maintain basic principles of hygiene and safety measures earlier announced by the state Ministry of Health.

He said, “I can confirm that Kwara State will be shutting down schools from Monday, March 23. It is part of the efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures earlier announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies.”

He said further details on the closure of the schools would be released later by the government.

