Breaking: Buhari approves reduction of petrol price

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reduction in the pump price of premium motor spirit from N145 per litre to about N125.

The state minister for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, has confirmed the development in a statement released in Abuja.

Legit.ng notes that the state minister had earlier said the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA ) would make the new templates known.

Sylva attributed the reduction in price to the decline in the prices of crude oil.

The Ministry of Petroleum has also released an update that the new price of petrol following the slash in the prices of crude oil will be N125.

In another version of the report, Channels TV also states that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has announced that the new pump price of petrol is now 125 naira.

The newspaper adds that President Buhari ordered that the adjustment takes effect immediately.

Earlier, the federal government had said it was working to provide alternative petrol for Nigerians that will cost between N95 to N97 per litre.

Sylva told reporters in Abuja on Thursday, January 16, that the alternative petrol will be provided using the compressed natural gas (CNG).

The minister made the disclosure when asked whether the government was going to reduce the pump prices of petrol to make it more affordable.

He said the CNG fuel has undergone a pilot project in Benin City where over 10,000 vehicles are already running on it.

Sylva noted that with CNG the cost of fuel will reduce to about N95 per litre.

