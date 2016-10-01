Home | News | General | We have zero-tolerance for drug abuse — LAUTECH, VC

Kindly Share This Story:

LAUTECH

VICE-Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Prof. Michael Ologunde, has reiterated the stance of management to abuse of drugs among the students of the institution, saying the management has zero- tolerance for it.

He spoke in his office while playing host to the new Oyo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Barrister Josephine Obi.

Explaining the efforts of the university leadership, he said: “We are bothered by the harms already done by drugs to the future of our youths and we have, therefore, decided to carry on with our zero- tolerance stance.

“For us here, drug is a no go area and we are committed to ensuring that random tests are carried out on students to guard against misbehaving under the influence of illicit drugs. It may interest you to know that we are working in collaboration with Drugs Free Club and the Ogbomoso Area Command of your establishment to nip this vice of drug use in the bud.

“It is the principal reason why we have decided that any student vying for any position in the Students’ Union must be screened for drug as a prerequisite for qualification,” he said.

Earlier in her address, Barrister Obi spoke about the good things that the university management is doing to discourage drug use among youths, canvassing that concerted efforts be made to stop the evil of drug abuse.

According to her, NDLEA would be glad to have every Nigerian protect the future of the nation by joining in the campaign and advocacy against drug abuse among youths.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...