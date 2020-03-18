US retaliates, cancels all visa appointments in Nigeria





The United States has reciprocated Nigeria’s action which slammed travel ban on Americans amid the coronavirus scare.





The ban affects the U.S. and 12 other countries.





A statement from US Embassy in Nigeria on Wednesday said it had stopped all visa appointments.





It explained that the information was for visa applicants.

It reads: “As of March 18, 2020, the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria is cancelling routine nonimmigrant visa appointments.





“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time.”





US, however, explained that application fees already paid by applicants would remain valid in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.





Coronavirus has claimed 6,500 lives and affected nearly 170,000 people globally.





Nearly 30 countries have been affected in Africa.

