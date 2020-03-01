PHOTOS: PDP holds mega rally — amid coronavirus outbreak





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a mega rally in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Wednesday, amid the outbreak of coronavirus.





Since Nigeria recorded its first case in February, this is the first time that different measures were put in place to check the spread of the virus.





Nigeria confirmed five fresh cases on Wednesday and the governments of Ogun and Lagos banned gatherings of more than 50 persons.





Governors of the north-west also announced shutting down of schools from Monday but in Oyo state, a mammoth crowd trooped to the rally attended by Bode George, a former vice-chairman of the party (south-west), Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa, and Seyi Makinde, his Oyo counterpart.

Below are pictures.





