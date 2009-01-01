Home | News | General | 2 congressmen test positive for the coronavirus in US

- Two congressmen from Florida and Utah, have announced they tested positive for coronavirus

- The US lawmakers' announcement has forced other members of the House to be self-quarantined

- The Congressmen started developing symptoms after voting for the coronavirus relief package

As the world continues to battle the viral deadly disease coronavirus, two members of the Congress Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams on Wednesday, March 18, said they had tested positive.

According to the Washington Post, the lawmakers who are the first to contract the deadly virus began developing symptoms of the disease on Saturday, March 14, less than 24 hours after they voted for the coronavirus relief package on the crowded House floor.

However, this has forced other lawmakers in the House who came into contact with the infected Congressmen to announce they were going to be self-quarantined.

Steve Scalise, the House minority whip, Drew Ferguson, deputy whip and Ann Wagner added that they had been in contact with one of the infected congressmen and would be self-quarantining.

