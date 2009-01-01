Home | News | General | Fear grips Africa as 33 countries confirm cases of coronavirus, 17 victims dead within 24 hours

- WHO says 17 deaths were recorded as a result of coronavirus in Africa within the period twenty-four hours

- The organisation also confirmed that 33 countries in Africa have now recorded cases of coronavirus as Gambia and Mauritius reported the first case

- Egypt tops the coronavirus index chart in Africa with 210 cases, followed by South Africa (116) and Algeria 75

Amid mounting coronavirus scare, World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that not less than seventeen casualties were recorded within the period of twenty-four hours in Africa.

WHO made this known on Wednesday, March 18, as it was officially confirmed that 33 countries in Africa have recorded cases of coronavirus, Premium Times reports.

Since its outbreak in China, not less than 220,229 cases have been recorded globally with the death toll as a result of the disease tragically standing on 8,982 figure.

According to Worldometers, 176 countries and territories around the world have been hit with the deadly virus, with 633 confirmed cases officially in Africa.

Ekiti confirms first coronavirus case as American dies, driver tests positive

Within twenty-four hours, the Gambia, Mauritius and Zambia have recorded first cases, with Egypt still topping the index chat with 210 cases.

As the virus bites harders in Africa, lives have been put on the red line after South Africa confirmed 116 cases, while Algeria has 75 confirmed cases.

Globally, China, where the disease originated, is still topping the casualty chart with 80,500 infected people and over 3,000 deaths, though recently the country has recorded low record due to preventive measure taken.

In Europe, Italy's over 60 million population is being threatened as cases are daily recorded together with casualties.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been officially confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the number of the victims to eight as the deadly virus spreads beyond borders.

God please help us - Nigerians reacts as FG confirms 5 new cases of coronavirus

The new cases were confirmed by the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on Wednesday, March 18, barely twenty-four hours after the third case was reported.

In a series of tweet, Ogunlesi said four of the victims are Nigerians who just came from the United States of America and United Kingdom.

The presidential aide also claimed that one of the four new Nigerian victims is a 6-week old baby — the youngest victim reported so far. He added that the fifth victim is a "foreign national who came in through the land border — the first case of infection via land border in Nigeria."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: No Nigerian has been infected - Chinese Ambassador | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...