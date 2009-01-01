Home | News | General | Top European club president reveals how coronavirus will lead to divorces after sacking Mikel Obi

- Coronavirus could increase the rate of divorce in across the globe

- Trabzonspor president Agaoglu made the claims after sacking Nigeria's Mikel Obi

- The Turkish League appears to be the only running league in top European countries at the month

A Turkish Super Lig club chief has predicted that suspending football leagues due to the outbreak of coronavirus could increase the rate of divorces.

The deadly virus which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation is responsible for close to 10,000 deaths already.

While about 220,000 cases have been recorded already, with many more being discovered on a daily basis across the world.

The outbreak has led to the suspension of almost all the footballing activities at least until early next month.

Competitions like Euro 2020 championship, Copa America have been postponed till next year, while the Olympics is undecided if the games would hold this summer or not.

At the moment, Trabzonspor are atop the table with 53 points after 26 games following their 1-1 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Nigerian star and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel recently parted ways with the Black Sea over their failure to halt the league for the outbreak of the virus.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu believes suspending football in Turkey would lead to widespread marital breakdowns.

Agaoglu said: “Football is the one thing in Turkey that allows people to get rid of their stress, to entertain themselves and to occupy their minds.

“If they suspend the league for a long time, in a month from now there won’t be enough judges to rule on all the divorce cases.

“We are the leaders right now. Trabzonspor should be declared champions.”

Reports claim that the Turkish Football Association has instructed that all league games must be played behind closed doors in a bid to contain the deadly virus.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has finally broken silence since he parted ways his Turkish club Trabzonspor on a mutual agreement earlier this week.

The midfielder's time with the 'Black Sea Storm' came to a sudden end barely one year after joining them.

Mikel's contract was deliberately terminated by his employers after speaking against their refusal to suspend the league due to the widespread of the deadly coronavirus.

