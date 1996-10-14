Home | News | General | Top facts about model Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon is one of the few young celebrities who is very attached to their private life and not accessible on social media platforms. The famous Madonna daughter, Lourdes, is an American fashion model who became the center of attention after she graced the New York Fashion Week show.

Lourdes was born in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Madonna, is not just a vocalist, but also an actress. Lourdes Leon is the eldest child of Madonna, and she is called Mini-me by her mother due to their striking resemblance. Read on to discover a piece of detailed information about her life, career, and education.

Summary of Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon profile

Full name : Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon

: Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon Birthplace : Los Angeles, California, United States of America

: Los Angeles, California, United States of America Date of birth : 14th of October, 1996

: 14th of October, 1996 Age : 23 years old

: 23 years old Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Italian, French-Canadian, Cuban, English, and remote Swiss-French descent

: Italian, French-Canadian, Cuban, English, and remote Swiss-French descent Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Religion : Kabbalism

: Kabbalism Height : 5 feet and 7 inches (1.7 m)

: 5 feet and 7 inches (1.7 m) Weight : 54 kg

: 54 kg Colour of hair : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Marital status : Not married

: Not married Body build : Slim

: Slim Salary : $100,000

: $100,000 Net worth : $5 million

: $5 million Parents : Carlos Leon (father) and Madonna (mother)

: Carlos Leon (father) and Madonna (mother) Siblings : Rocco Ritchie, Meeka Leon, Mercy James, David Banda all adopted)

: Rocco Ritchie, Meeka Leon, Mercy James, David Banda all adopted) Vocation : Vocalist, fashion model, and designer

: Vocalist, fashion model, and designer Education: LaGuardia School and the University of Michigan

Lourdes Leon education and background information

Lourdes was born to her mom Madonna, a well-known composer and her previous lover, Carlos Leon. She has five siblings. Madonna became aware of her pregnancy during a movie shoot in Argentina. Due to her status and fame, the delivery of Madonna's daughter came to be a global announcement. Madonna daughter turns out to be a bundle of joy. She expressed how blessed she felt with the delivery of her daughter.

She also noted that it felt like a fresh start altogether. Madonnas daughter photos were first publicised in the Vanity Fair Magazine, and this made the public interested in her. As a child, the young Lourdes escorted her mom to several events. She attended a French-language private institute at four years old alongside her stepbrother when she moved to London with her mom.

She developed an excellent fashion sense at the age of 13 years and was always interested in deciding her mom's fashion style for every outing. Her mom asked for her help in designing wears for the Material Girl brand when she discovered her passion for fashion and elegance. The fashion line became prominent, and it was obvious that Lourdes was a competent fashion designer who knows what she was doing.

At 19 years old, she signed a modeling contract with Stella McCartney for an ad campaign. The campaign was for Stella perfume, Pop. She was also making innovations in the world of fashion and designing several styles, trends, and vogues in fashion.

Where does Lourdes Leon go to college?

She went to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York 2014 and continued her post-high school education at the University of Michigan. Her classes for four years in the school involved music, theatre, and dance. Afterward, she started a career in modeling and singing.

How old is Lourdes Madonna's daughter?

Lourdes Leon age is 23 years. She was born on the 14th of October, 1996. She would be 24 years old by the 14th of October, 2020.

Lourdes body measurements

Lourdes Leon hot body shape cannot be overlooked. With a weight of 54 kg, Lourdes Leon height is 1.7 m, which translates to 5 feet and 7 inches. She has dark brown hair and light brown eyes to compliment her beautiful figure.

Who is Madonna's baby daddy?

Lourdes Leon Father is Carlos Leon. He is a celebrity fitness trainer and actor. He emerged in Aunt Dan movies and Lemon. Lourdes's parents separated when she was only seven months old. Later, Carlos got wedded to Bertina Holte. In 2015, the lovey-dovey couple gave birth to a son named Meeka, who is Lourdes half brother.

What does Lourdes Leon do?

She is a model and actress. In 2019, she made her modeling debut at the Gypsy Sports Spring Show. Her costume for the show was a bra made of a shell that partially covers her bust, denim-raggedy jeans, and big sneakers. She was featured in a music video and the I'm Going To Tell You A Secret and Madonna movie documentary, a film anthology. Sequel to this time, the beautiful model was the editor, muse, and critic of her mother's English book collection, The English Roses.

Moreover, she got the rare invitation to feature in the Harry Potter movie, almost immediately after the fashion line's success. Unfortunately, her mom did not want her to be distracted from studies and insisted she needs to finish high school before emerging on screen. Lourdes ventured into singing as a teenager.

In 2012, she was a backup singer for her mom during a performance of the song, Superstar, the song which her mom dedicated to her initially in 1998. Also, she has been of great help with her voice to her mom's MDNA album. While commenting on her immeasurable assistance, in May 2019, her mother told British Vogue:

I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does – she’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she’s way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn’t have the same drive.

Is Lourdes Leon married?

The model is not married yet but she has been spotted with different men at different times. Lourdes Leon and Timothee Chalamet were a couple for twelve months. Chalamet is an actor. The duo was in a relationship during high school, but it, unfortunately, came to an end in 2014 when her lover was caught kissing another girl.

Afterward, Madonna Lourdes was seen kissing a man, Jonathan Puglia, at the New York East Village. Puglia is presumed to be Lourdes Leon boyfriend. In March 2018, they were noticed sharing a cigarette, and before this occurrence, she was sighted with this Ohio-native-skateboarder on the 9th of August, 2017.

Recently, after her art performance, where she kissed another lady and stripped off as a part of boosted orgy in a lovemaking episode in December 2019, she was sighted with an older man while they were kissing on a Friday. The unidentified man was caught playing with her backside as they passed through the doorway. However, there are no concrete details about this mystery man yet.

How much is Lourdes Leon worth?

Madonnas daughter, Lourdes Leon net worth is estimated at $5 million. This is made up of her salary as a model and proceeds of sale from the business. Yearly, she earns $100,000 from her modeling and also enjoys the net worth of her mom and dad. Her mom has an aggregate net worth of $800 million while her dad has $5 million worth of investments.

Lourdes Leon is a charming, talented woman who has shown to the world that she can soar on the wings of talents. Her contribution to the fashion industry is well-spoken on, and without a doubt, there are yet more creative works to be unveiled by Madonna daughter Lourdes.

