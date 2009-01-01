Home | News | General | 29-year-old lady born without womb and 1 kidney says she lives a normal life despite stigma

- Julian Peter was born without a womb and one kidney, but she does not let her condition affect the way she lives her life

- The 29-year-old lady was 17 when she discovered she was born with the condition

- Julian says she has accepted her condition, which is called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome

Twenty-nine-year-old Kenyan lady Julian Peter who was born without a womb and one kidney has shared her story about the condition that affects one out of 5,000 women.

Julian was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), and she was 17 years and still in high school.

Julian said she cried for the three days after discovering that she did not have a womb, BBC reports.

Legit.ng gathers the lady said she has met a lot of people with the condition in Kenya and that she has accepted her condition early.

Julian Peter. Photo credit: BBC

Julian said: "I don't have a uterus, so I've never had periods. This is the normal that I know, I don't feel bad about it."

She said people have different feelings about who she is, adding that they can say whatever they want.

Julian said: "Someone told me that I should go somewhere to be prayed for. Another person said that because I come from Ukambani [a region that is stereotypically linked to witchcraft] then my grandmother had something to do with this."

Julian's vaginal canal was constructed in 2018, meaning she can have sexual intercourse, but she said she is not ready for that now.

She added: "Neither am I ready to get married. If we wanted to have children we could adopt."

