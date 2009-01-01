Home | News | General | Premier League star pays tribute to Coronavirus victims as he copies Ronaldo's hair-cut during 2002 World Cup

- Richarlison has paid a special tribute to victims of the Coronavirus by shaving his hair in Ronaldo's De Lima style

- Ronaldo wore the hair-cut during the 2002 World Cup in Japan/Korea where Brazil emerged champions

- Richarlison also revealed how he is keeping fit with the stay-at-home-exercise

Richarlison is now wearing Ronaldo De Lima's hair-cut at the 2002 World Cup as a tribute to victims of the deadly Coronavirus, cited on Daily Star.

The Everton striker has three-quarters of his hair shaved, leaving the front to look exactly like the Brazilian legend who emerged topscorer and lifted the trophy for his country that year.

The 22-year-old forward said on his Instagram post: "In quarantine, we are like...."

Richarlison who has also won the Copa America tournament with Brazil in 2019 talked about his life while in self-isolation and how he monitors the developments in England and his country.

Okonjo Iweala reveals what she is doing to be protected from coronavirus (video)

"Yes, I’ve been following, both in Europe and in Brazil, which also has many confirmed cases," the striker said. "It’s very worrying.

"A situation that requires everyone to collaborate and do their part so that it normalises quickly and everyone can return to a normal life. It’s time to think about who’s on our side, especially children and the elderly."

He also discussed the situation in England: "I think it’s like everywhere else in the world. Everything stopped here and people have stayed at home to avoid contagion.

"I’m calm about this, doing what the doctors and specialists have instructed. Unfortunately it’s a situation that we need to deal with, it’s a very important health issue and it is time to turn our

The Toffees point-man also opened up about the potential problems players are facing in the stay-at-home exercise which has affected their training routine.

Coronavirus: See what Super Eagles players did with tissue paper while in quarantine (video)

"I think that here the players continue to do what is possible at home," he added. "That we are going to lose something, due to time, this is inevitable.

"But this is something much bigger than football. It’s a health issue. We can recover everything else with the return of normal jobs."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Pogba paid a tribute to compatriot Blaise Matuidi who is being diagnosed with Coronavirus while in self-isolation, cited on The Sun.

The 27-year-old posted an emotional message on social media and wore a Juventus shirt but assured Man United fans that there is no cause for alarm.

With the season currently suspended, Pogba trained in a Juventus shirt that had Matuidi's No.14 but insisted it was not a ploy to return to Turin.

I'm postponing my sold-out show because of this 1 thing - Davido reveals safety reason

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...